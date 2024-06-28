5 reasons to spin around and catch Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park in London this July

Forget Glastonbury, which she owned in 2019 anyway – it’s all about Kylie Minogue’s soon-to-be legendary gig at BST Hyde Park, which is just around the corner.

Yes, the star will be bringing her trademark ‘Padam Padam’ to London’s most famous public garden on Saturday 13 July 2024, backed by an array of starry support handpicked by the Aussie icon herself.

The live date caps a truly exceptional era for the 56-year-old: last year, she scored her landmark 35th top 10 single and released her 16th studio album Tension. The LP reached number one in the UK and Australia, and number 21 in the US.

“My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience” – Kylie Minogue

“I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer,” Kylie previously said in a statement. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Kylie Minogue is known for hits like ‘All the Lovers’ and ‘Slow’ (Image: Erik Melvin)

The concert series, presented by American Express, also features the likes of SZA, Stevie Nicks and Shania Twain as headliners. But it should come as no surprise that it’s seven-time Attitude cover star Kylie we’re most hotly-anticipating. What better way to extend and celebrate Pride season than with (or should that be ‘on’?) a night like this?

With that in mind, here are five reasons you do not want to miss the pop event of the summer.

1) Kylie is a feted performer

From her showgirl moment at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony to this year’s victory lap at the Brit Awards, this woman knows how to put on a show. As she told us in her 1997 Attitude cover interview: “It’s like Michael [Hutchence] once said, when you go on stage, always put on your ego jacket. There have been times when I’m about to go on stage and I’ve been yawning, but then I go out and I become the person I want to be. Like I said, I’m the girl on the show pony.”

2) The list of potential guest stars is endless

The last time Kylie played Hyde Park, in 2018, she reunited on-stage with her old Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan; together, they performed their 80s duet Especially For You. While we’d be perfectly happy with a totally solo headline show from Kylie (think Lady Gaga at the 2017 Super Bowl), we can’t help but wonder what big guns she might pull out this July. Her sister Dannii, maybe? Perhaps Orville Peck and Diplo, who she collaborated with on her most recent single ‘Midnight Ride’ (above)? Or Jessie Ware, who she worked with on 2021’s ‘Kiss of Life’? Kylie recently joined Madonna on tour – perhaps it’s possible Madge could return the favour? We’d quite possibly stop breathing and die.

3) The setlist is anyone’s guess

Kylie Minogue has released 97 singles since her debut, ‘Locomotion’, in 1987. Let us repeat that. 97 SINGLES. While certain staples are almost inevitable – ‘Spinning Around’ from 2000, anyone? – we’re hoping some of her lesser hits (‘Put Yourself in My Place’, a number 11 hit in 1994, for example) and iconic album tracks (2000’s ‘Your Disco Needs You’) get an airing. But please, please, please, Kylie, hear this writer’s plea and play his personal favourite: ‘Confide In Me’, an oft-overlooked number two hit in 1992.

4) MARINA is supporting

Marina Lambrini Diamandis – the artist formally known as Marina and the Diamonds – is, by our calculations, one of the most underrated British singers of the century. She’s also a clear spiritual descendent of Kylie’s, with perfect pop confections including ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Primadonna’. Kyles is known to be a fan of the Welsh singer, having previously given her seal of social media approval to Marina’s song with Clean Bandit, ‘Disconnect’. Other support on the day include Brazilian superstar Anitta, ‘Ghost’ singer Ella Henderson, Tom Rasmussen, ADMT, Fred Roberts and more!

5) A range of ticket options are available

BST Hyde Park boasts an audience capacity of up to 65,000, and while several types of ticket are sold out or running low, you still have time to get your hands on a range of ticket options, from GOLD CIRCLE (for close proximity to the stage) to a variety of VIP offerings and official premium ticket and hotel experience packages.

For more information, visit bst-hydepark.com