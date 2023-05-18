Kylie releases anthemic first single ‘Padam Padam’ from upcoming new album Tension

Kylie Minogue has today (18 May) released her highly-anticipated lead single ‘Padam Padam’, from upcoming album Tension.

It’s the first song to be put out from the 11-track record, which will be released on 22 September.

‘Padam Padam’ is sure to be everywhere this summer, with its anthemic beats and infectious chorus.

The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto) manages to encapsulate everything fans love about this musical icon.

“The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me”

It definitely feels like an instant Kylie classic.

Fans get a double treat as the Aussie star has also put out the glossy new video, shot in LA, to pair up with the track’s release.

Kylie looks, incredible (Image: YouTube)

The video sees a powerful and otherworldly Kylie dressed head to toe in red and flanked by dancers.

She looks absolutely incredible and it signals a return to the more classic Kylie image and sound of the early 2000s, which we love.

Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement last week: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

She also said: “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Pre-save the album here. For more information, visit www.kylie.com.