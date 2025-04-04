Kesha on protecting the trans community: ‘I will not be quiet about basic human rights’

Kesha has spoken out about her love and appreciation for the trans community who she says have always supported her.

Speaking in conversation with Drag Race legend Bob the Drag Queen for PAPER, the ‘Tik Tok’ singer responded to a comment Bob made about the “resilience” of queer people.

“I love that. Trans Visibility Day has me thinking about what a huge support the trans community has been,” Kesha began. “The queer community has been my community and has always been there for me. That’s where I belong. And beyond that, to any marginalised person, like you were just saying, I want everyone out there to know that they have an ally, someone that is a warrior.

“I will not lay down, I will not be quiet about basic human rights,” she continued. “And as someone who’s had her freedoms taken away from her and fought like hell to get them back, I’m going to echo that throughout my work until the day that I die.”

The artist is currently preparing to release her first album as an independent artist, entitled . (Period). She explained to the publication that she hopes the album will serve as a “safe space” for people.

“My mission with this album is to create a safe space for people to feel fully embodied and liberated,” she stated. “That’s what this album stands for, that’s what I’m going through personally. This summer, I’m going on tour. If you want to find your community and find a safe space for you to fully embody exactly who you are and be celebrated, I invite you to come join us.”

The singer also took pause to criticise the Trump administration. “When I look at the current administration, I have never seen a less embodied group of individuals waving around their chainsaws.

“It’s terrifying. In the midst of all this chaos, the most political thing we could do is love ourselves and love one another and create a space where we can come together and spread as much love as possible. So that’s my objective for the summer.”

Kesha is due to headline Mighty Hoopla in London this June.