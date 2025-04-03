Looking and White Lotus star Murray Bartlett cast in Pamela Anderson drama

Murray Bartlett, star of HBO classics Looking and The White Lotus, has landed a new film role opposite everyone’s favourite blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson.

The film, entitled Place To Be, will see the actors playing siblings who are attempting to rehome their elderly mother into a high-end care home, as per Variety.

Also in the mix is Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn, famed for her roles in films like Requiem For A Dream and The Exorcist, who will play the pair’s mother. Actor and director Taika Waititi, comedian Lena Waithe, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Édgar Ramírez will also star.

Speaking to the publication about the role, Bartlett revealed: “We’re attempting to shuffle our mother into a high-end aged care facility. He kind of presents as prickly… But there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot happened in this family dynamic, particularly with his father, who has passed away.”

The film will be directed by hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó and written by Mundruczó and Kata Wéber. The Last of Us actor Bartlett has previously worked with Mundruczó and Wéber on the yet-to-be-released film At the Sea in which he stars opposite Amy Adams.

Explaining how Mundruczó approached him about the movie, Bartlett recalled: “On the final night [of filming At the Sea], he was like, ‘Oh, I’m making a film in your home country, in Australia, and there’s a role that’s right for you in it.’” He went on to say: “We loved working together… it’s a lovely thing when you find people that you really connect with and you work well together.”

Bartlett was particualrly complimentary of the director’s style: “He’s an amazing director in that he wants to be surprised… he kind of pushes you in directions that feel surprising as well sometimes when you’re working, which is a beautiful challenge.”

The actor was most recently seen starring in the indie-intersex thriller Ponyboi which screened at BFI Flare last week. Anderson has just completed an awards season campaign for her performance in The Last Showgirl opposite Brenda Song and Jamie Lee Curtis.