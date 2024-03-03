BRIT Awards 2024: The best moments from the night – from Raye’s victory to Bimini’s speech to Melanie C’s DJ set

The BRIT Awards returned to The O2 arena in London last night, to celebrate the great and good in music from the last year.

Hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, the evening saw eight performances and 17 awards handed out – three quarters of which were won by women and non-binary people!

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of new single ‘Training Season’, backed by a troupe of black leather-clad dancers and aerial performers. Attitude was lucky enough to attend the ceremony and the Universal Music afterparty; here are the rest of our top moments from the evening!

Raye’s historic haul

Having already been announced as the winner of Songwriter of the Year back in January, ‘Black Mascara’ singer Raye went on to pick up five more awards on the night – bringing her total haul to six. This is a new BRITs record.

One of the loveliest moments not broadcast on TV was watching the star finish her medley of ‘Ice Cream Man’, ‘Prada’ and ‘Escapism’, and then, as the curtain came down, turn to face her dancers and musicians and jump for joy un unison with them.

Bimini seizes the stage

Before presenting the award for International Song of the Year, Drag Race‘s Bimini took the opportunity to shout out for the rights of gender-diverse people.

“Right now, in the UK, it’s a really difficult time to for trans and non-binary people,” the drag queen said.

The star, who identifies as non-binary, went on: “I want you to know: everyone in this room loves you. You are valid. Trans rights are human rights.”

Becky Hill connects

Former Attitude cover star Becky also performed, tearing the house down with a rendition of her 2023 hit ‘Disconnect’ with Chase & Status.

Attitude later danced alongside the two-time BRIT Award winner – and Jessie Ware and Luke Evans – at the Universal Music afterparty.

Kylie closes the show

Multi-million selling international pop phenomenon Kylie cemented an era for the history books as she was honoured as a BRITs Global Icon. Her award was presented by Dua.

She then performed of medley of ‘Padam Padam’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Love At First Sight’ and ‘All the Lovers’. This combination of songs feels correct.

Melanie C takes to the decks

Later that night, Sporty Spice Melanie C lit up 180 Strand with an electric DJ set for Universal Music BRITs Afterparty, with song choices including the Spice Girls’ ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ (amazingly combined with Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’) and TATU’s ‘All the Things She Said.’

The star also took over Attitude’s Instagram account on the night, chatting with Heartstopper‘s Jenny Walser and Tobie Donovan and telling us a little-known detail about the Spice Girls’ iconic BRITs performance in 1997.

“At the time, Republica had this amazing song called ‘Ready To Go’,” Mel remembered. “We used to love it – it was our buzz track. We had it on in the dressing room before we went on stage!”

All the BRIT Award winners

AWARD: BRITs RISING STAR (presented on The BRITs’ Red Carpet show on ITV2)

Winner: The Last Dinner Party

AWARD: SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD

Winner: RAYE ft 0207 SHAKE – ‘Escapism’

AWARD: GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Jungle

AWARD: R&B ACT

Winner: RAYE

AWARD: ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Winner: Bring Me The Horizon

AWARD: INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: SZA

AWARD: BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: RAYE

AWARD: SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Winner: RAYE

AWARD: DANCE ACT

Winner: Calvin Harris

AWARD: HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

Winner: CASISDEAD

AWARD: POP ACT

Winner: Dua Lipa

AWARD: INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: boygenius

AWARD: PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Chase & Status

AWARD: ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: RAYE

AWARD: INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Miley Cyrus

AWARD: MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner: RAYE

AWARD: BRITs GLOBAL ICON

Winner: Kylie Minogue