Kylie Minogue announced as headline act for Sziget Festival 2024

Kylie Minogue has been announced as the final headline act for this year’s Sziget Festival, joining Sam Smith, Halsey and Liam Gallagher at the massive celebration on Budapest’s Óbuda Island.

Also announced for the festival, held between 7-12 August, are Australian DJ Fisher, Janelle Monáe, Skillrez and RAYE.

Ms Minogue has been enjoying a resurgence over the last year since 2023’s smash hit ‘Padam Padam’ took over the internet to become the song of the summer.

Taken from the album Tension, the hit spawned a whole host of memes and tributes, including a reconstruction of the ‘Padam Padam’ video made from LEGO.

The star’s second single from the album, also named ‘Tension’, was a worthy follow-up, featuring a large glittering hologram of a futuristic-looking and dancing Kylie.

And in November, Kylie kicked off her first ever Las Vegas residency, quickly selling out. The series of shows saw the singer perform the majority of her back catalogue in an intimate setting of the new Voltaire casino.

Sziget Festival 2024 tickets

Sziget is one of Europe’s biggest festivals, and will be hosting over 50 stages this year to mark its 30th anniversary. Formed on the basis of diversity and acceptance, the huge fest runs under the motto ‘Free To Be.’ It will also host a range of fabulous zones such as a funfair, art garden, and a theatre performance area.

Full Festival passes, 3-day passes and day tickets are now on sale, alongside special under-21 ticket prices. You can grab your ticket now by clicking here.