Kylie releases music video for new single ‘Tension’ and we’re living

Kylie Minogue is doing a mighty fine job of feeding us in 2023.

After the stomper success that was the song of the summer, ‘Padam Padam,’ Miss Minogue unveiled a brand new single on Thursday (31 August)

‘Tension,’ the second single from the upcoming album of the same name continued the cool, contemporary, and lustful vibes of ‘Padam.’

On Friday (1 September) the Aussie singer released the music video to accompany the track.

The video sees a lone Kylie enter the world of another character played by Kylie where she’s shown a large glittering hologram of a futuristic-looking and dancing Kylie.

As the video premiered at midday on Friday fans celebrated it live. One commented on YouTube: “She is the moment, she is the icon, SHE IS THE MOMENT!!!”

Another added: “Can’t believe how good this is Kylie,” while someone else wrote: “Kylie is just the ageless empress of pop.”

Kylie’s second single from the 11-track Tension album comes swiftly off the back of the announcement that Miss Minogue will be taking up a Las Vegas residency.

The Australian icon will be making the brand-new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian her home from November to January.

Speaking in August about the residency, Kylie said she wants guests to be “transported.”

She also said: “I’ve got my work cut out for me to choose the set list and to make sure I include a few surprises as well.”

It’s also been announced this week that ITV has commissioned An Audience with Kylie. It will offer the ‘Tension’ singer a chance to look back at the highlights of her career. She will also perform classic hits as well as newer material.

‘Tension’ the single is streaming now. Tension the album will be available soon on 22 September.