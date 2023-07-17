Kylie Minogue responds as Lego boss unveils secrets behind ‘Padam Padam’ tribute in video

The man who faithfully recreated Kylie’s ‘Padam Padam’ music video in Lego has unveiled some of the ways he went about this feat.

Matthew Ashton, the Vice President of Design at LEGO, posted his tribute to Kylie’s sensational music video and track last week.

It sees the music video recreated almost brick for brick (we had to!) complete with Kylie’s red-tinted hair, blowing chiffon, and backup dancers.

The tribute was even seen by the ‘Padam Padam’ singer herself, who commented with several red heart emojis.

The self-professed Kylie-lover posted a behind-the-scenes peak on his Instagram on Friday (14 July)

Among Matthew’s ways of recreating the music video is digging holes in (we presume) his own garden and combining multiple Lego figures to make Kylie herself. He also makes use of springs, printed backdrops, and fans.

In the caption for the behind-the-scenes video, Matthew wrote that the video was his first stop-motion.

“I was just getting crafty and making it up as I went along, there are probably some much simpler ways to do what I did but you live and learn.”

He also added: “Love to you all and especially Kylie for being a lifelong source of joy, fun, and joy inspiration!”

“Having the time of my life”

And it wasn’t just Kylie who loved the tribute. Many took to the comments of Matthew’s posts to express their love and adoration for the creator.

One of those was Kylie’s sister, Dannii Minogue. She commented: “I love this so much ❤️ and am manifesting you creating all the Tension videos as they come out.”

We’re so here for it!

Last month Kylie reflected on the success of ‘Padam Padam’. She told BBC Radio 2 she was “having the time of my life” watching people interact with the hit.

Kylie earned her first top 10 single in 12 years with the track. The song is also the first from her upcoming 11-track record Tension. This will be released on 22 September.