Kylie Minogue announces Tension Tour live album – and fans can listen in just weeks

Kylie Minogue has announced the release of Tension Tour//Live 2025, a live album from her record-breaking world tour. The album will be available digitally from 26 September, with a vinyl edition to follow in 2026.

To celebrate the finale of the concerts – which came to a triumphant close last night (26 August) in Mexico – Minogue has dropped the live version of the title track Tension, which is now available to stream.

Marked Minogue’s most ambitious live production in over a decade, the Tension Tour comprised of 66 shows across the globe. Beginning in her home country of Australia, the journey continued through Asia and North America, including two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before landing at the UK’s O2 Arena in May.

Euphoric send-off

From there, the production moved through Europe and into Latin America, where it drew to a close with the kind of euphoric send-off only Minogue could deliver.

The upcoming album will feature live versions of tracks from Minogue’s number-one albums Tension and Tension II, as well as a selection of classics from across her career. The full tracklist has not yet been confirmed.

Critical reaction to the Tension Tour has been nothing short of glowing. The Guardian called it “a thrilling reinvention of a pop deity”, while The Telegraph hailed it as “a high-budget masterclass in live pop”. Attitude wrote that it was “never anything less than perfect”.

Glowing critical reaction

Content editor Jamie Tabberer said: “With more than 40 years in the game and over 100 singles to her name, Kylie simply has it down. It all comes so naturally – she radiates joy from start to finish, even when performing ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Spinning Around’ – and now ‘Padam, Padam’! – for the millionth time. Just being in her orbit is a lift. Many of her songs trade on that very feeling. Tonight, for example, she delivers Tension album cuts like ‘Hold on to Now’ and ‘Things We Do for Love’ — tracks casual fans may not know, yet still find themselves bopping along to. Why? Because they bottle her sunny essence just as precisely as ‘The Loco-Motion’ did back in 1986.”

Announcing the gigs, Minogue told fans: “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”