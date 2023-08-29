Kylie and Adam Lambert land new shows with ITV

ITV really said ‘ally’ when it announced the commission of two new programmes with queer music icons Kylie and Adam Lambert.

The UK channel announced on Tuesday (29 August) that the legendary ‘Padam Padam’ singer would be celebrated with An Audience with Kylie.

Meanwhile, Lambert is set to front a new documentary exploring queer musical artists in history.

After the stomper success, and memorable show, we got with An Audience with Adele, ITV is bringing the format back for the Aussie legend.

Kylie (Image: BBC)

The show is said to feature “sensational live performances” and opportunities for celebrity fans of Kylieto to ask the icon questions.

Kylie will look back at the highlights of her career including some Kylie classics as well as her more recent hits such as ‘Padam Padam’.

“LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry has increased significantly over the last decade”

Loud: An Adam Lambert Documentary (currently a working title) has been pitched as a 60-minute documentary where the American Idol star and Queen frontman will explore the the queer artists in history.

As a queer person himself, Lambert will also delve into the barriers he has faced in what is described as an “exposing one-off documentary.”

Joining him will be queer musical icons to discuss their own experiences and what it means to be openly queer.

Adam Lambert (Image: Attitude)

Adam Lambert has said: “LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry has increased significantly over the last decade. It’s a pleasure to work with ITV and the Lifted Entertainment team in creating a documentary exploring the intersection of music and Pride as well as some incredible LGBTQ+ artists embracing their authentic selves and the impact they’ve had on pop culture and the obstacles queer artists have faced.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, responsible for both new shows, has said the channel is “thrilled” to highlight “the difficulties often faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the entertainment business.”

Richard Cowles, Managing Director at Lifted Entertainment, who will produce both programmes added that “Kylie is a pop legend who manages to remain consistently relevant, An Audience with Kylie will be a treat for both viewers and the star-studded audience at the Royal Albert Hall.”