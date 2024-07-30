Heartstopper’s Kit Connor says fans will find season three ‘more challenging’

Hearststopper star Kit Connor has discussed the upcoming third season of the show, saying fans will find it “more challenging” than before.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Nick Nelson in the LGBTQ+ series, was recently in San Diego for Comic Con. While promoting his upcoming film, The Wild Robot, Kit also discussed Marvel rumours as well as Heartstopper season three.

He told MTV, “The character and the storylines we’re discussing are maturing with the audience to a certain extent.” He went on to say, “We are discussing slightly more nuanced and slightly more difficult topics. And slightly more adult topics.”

However, Kit assured that the show would maintain its characteristic “optimistic and rose-tinted spectacles” approach. The Rocket Man star added: “I think it’ll be really interesting to see how the audience reacts to the slightly more challenging conversations. It’s not quite as clear if the characters are going to kind of make it out of this as happy as they always are, which is interesting. And I think it’ll be an emotional rollercoaster for the audience.”

Kit’s comments seem in line with everything we’ve heard of season three so far. When the series was confirmed for an October return, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman teased a “mature” tone referencing Charlie’s (Joe Locke) mental health issues as an example.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK recently, Joe said that season three is the series’ “strongest” to date. “I think season three is the strongest. We’ve all got better at acting. I think season three is the strongest writing, the strongest everything from everyone,” he said.

A synopsis for the season reads: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell are set to return. Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser will also reprise their respective roles. Joining them will be Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as the Instagram-famous classicist Jack Maddox.

Heartstopper returns on 3 October.