Kit Connor responds to rumours of his Marvel casting: ‘Who knows?’

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has commented on the rumours circulating social media that he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

The actor, 20, came to prominence through the Netflix LGBTQ+ series having already starred in projects such as Rocket Man. Since the show debuted, fans have expected the young actor to join the MCU in some capacity.

In 2022 it was confirmed that Kit’s Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke, had been cast in the MCU in the now-titled upcoming Disney+ series Agatha All Along. It’s long been speculated Joe’s character is actually Wiccan, despite being called Teen so far. Wiccan/Billy Kaplan is the child of Wanda Maxmioff/The Scarlet Witch and was seen in the Disney+ series WandaVision. In the Marvel comics, Wiccan is in a queer relationship with Hulkling, a shapeshifting Kree/Skrull hybrid with super strength.

Appearing at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend, Kit, who was there to promote his upcoming film The Wild Robot, sat down with MTV’s Josh Horowitz when he was asked about rumours he was being eyed to play Hulkling.

He said, “My friend did send me this rumour. No I’m not… not that I know of, definitely not.” He continued: “My friend Joe [Locke] is very heavily involved in Marvel, and has a very exciting project coming up, and I wouldn’t want to cramp his style really, I don’t think. I think he’s going to kill that, and I can’t wait to see that. I’m going to leave that to him for a good long while, I reckon. But who knows? Who knows what happens.”

“It’s really lovely to see that there’s still a real appetite for it” – Kit Connor

The answer is typical of any actor who is asked these questions, vague. Fans will be used to this and many times their theories have proven to be correct, despite when actors have persistently denied any casting.

Touching on Heartstopper season three, Kit said he hadn’t really engaged with fans so far. But he did add, “It’s really lovely to see that there’s still a real appetite for it. And that people are still really excited to see the story progress and the characters keep going.”

A synopsis for Heartstopper season three reads: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Heartstopper is streaming now with season three available from 3 October.