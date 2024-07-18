Joe Locke on Heartstopper season three: ‘It’s the strongest’

Joe Locke has given his verdict on the upcoming third season of Heartstopper teasing it’s “the strongest.”

The actor, 20, is next set to be seen as Teen in the Disney+ MCU series Agatha All Along. However, the third season of Netflix’s Heartstopper, where he plays Charlie Spring, will follow shortly behind in October.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK about Heartstopper, Locke said: “I think season three is the strongest. We’ve all got better at acting. I think season three is the strongest writing, the strongest everything from everyone.”

He also commented on the addition of Jonathan Bailey to the show’s cast as the scholar Jack Maddox. It was confirmed in April that the Bridgerton heartthrob had joined the show after fans got hints earlier in the year.

“Johnny is a wonderfully lovely guy,” Locke told Rolling Stone UK. “I met him just after season one came out. The first thing he said was ‘I want to be in the show.’ That didn’t work out for season two, but I’m really happy that he has joined for season three. He’s the perfect casting for the hot history professor.”

Bailey’s character appears to be have been based on the similarly named Henry Maddox, a scholar that Charlie develops a crush on. The character exists in a Heartstopper mini-comic by Lauren James.

“What’s nice is you can always watch knowing that it’s gonna be fine in the end”

Locke also said he was always “optimistic” about the success of Heartstopper when they began filming season one. “We all saw the joy in the show we were making, even when Netflix and other people didn’t. They all do now, which is great, but especially in season one, we were definitely on our own.”

The young actor also commented on the end of Heartstopper, knowing that the last volume of the webcomic is on the way. “One of the nice things is that you can watch the show — and especially in season three, we definitely have darker moments — but what’s nice is you can always watch knowing that it’s gonna be fine in the end. They’re gonna be OK.”

In May it was confirmed Heartstopper season three would air on Netflix from 3 October. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell are set to return. Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser will also reprise their respective roles.

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming now.