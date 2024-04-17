Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler ‘so excited’ to lead Romeo + Juliet on Broadway

Heartstopper star Kit Connor is following in the footsteps of his co-star Joe Locke and heading to Broadway. The actor, 20, is set to lead a new production of the Shakespeare classic, Romeo + Juliet alongside West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday (16 April) after both stars had teased the production on their respective social accounts. The new production will be directed by Sam Gold with music provided by Jack Antonoff. Sonya Tayeh is billed as providing movement.

In a short video teasing the show, Kit Connor said he was “so excited” to appear on Broadway. Connor’s Instagram caption mentioned the show will be “On Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.”

The tagline for the show is “The youth are f***ed,” indicating that this will be a version aimed at a Gen Z audience. As per Variety, a synopsis reads: “The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

The entertainment outlet also quotes the director, Gold, as saying: “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.”

Kit Connor will be seen later this year in the third season of Heartstopper. He will reprise his role as Nick alongside Joe Locke as Charlie and more. In March it was revealed the third season will be streaming in October.

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming on Netflix.