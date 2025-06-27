Kim Petras drops new single ‘Polo’ after music ‘reset’

GRAMMY Award-winning pop star Kim Petras is marking a new era of music with the release of her brand new single, ‘Polo’, out today (27 June) via Republic Records.

The upbeat track, featuring ‘club-ready beats and distorted synths’, was co-produced by the ‘Slut Pop’ singer herself, alongside Margo XS, Nightfeelings and atlgrandma.

“It makes me feel cute and like a bitch” – Kim Petras

In a news release, Petras said: “’Polo’ was the first song that kinda reset all of the music I was working on. It makes me feel cute and like a bitch! When we wrote it I had three broken toes and Margo XS and I were just playing SSX 3 and Silent Hill and it kinda just magically came to us and was everything!!”

The singer has been teasing the track with surprise live performances at Pride festivals across the US, including the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, DC [which Attitude attended] and is also set to headline the Nashville Pride Friday Night Concert tonight

To celebrate the release, Petras took to Instagram to share a carousel of images wearing a cropped pink T-shirt and red thong – giving body, as always.

“This is the beginning of the end” – Kim Petras

In the caption, she said: “This is the first chapter, because I want it to be. This song opened a path I’ve been dying to go down. This is the beginning of the end, everything before was just pretend.”

Petras is not stopping there. The ‘Unholy’ singer also previewed another upcoming single titled ‘Freak It’, which she first debuted during her performance at WeHo Pride Festival at the end of last month.

We for one cannot wait to see what Petras has in store for us. And if it’s anything like her viral hit ‘Coconuts’, we’ll have no complaints.