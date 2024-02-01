Kim Petras shares how Slut Pop was a personal breakthrough and teases new music

‘Throat Goat’ singer Kim Petras has shared how her EP, Slut Pop, was something of a personal breakthrough for her.

The Grammy-winning artist released the EP, featuring tracks such as ‘Slut Pop’ and ‘XXX’, early in 2022. It proceeded her turn with Sam Smith on ‘Unholy’ for which the pair won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about Slut Pop, which sees the singer unapologetically discuss sex and sexuality, Kim said that version of herself “Is the Kim who’s not afraid of anything sexual and really not ashamed of her body and really not limiting herself.”

Slut Pop by Kim Petras (Image: Kim Petras)

The Feed the Beast creator continued by saying that it was an aspiration for her. “For me, growing up trans, all of that has been a big deal. Am I supposed to feel sexy? Does anyone think I’m sexy? ‘No, you’re the weird school freak’ is buried into you if you’re a trans kid.”

After years of being discussed in the media, Slut Pop presented Kim with a chance to speak for herself. “It felt freeing for me to talk about sex as if I never struggled with it,” she also told Cosmopolitan.

She then teased that her next piece of work will look at “the darker moments of my life,” after a “hopeless” childhood. “I felt so outside of society and so made into an object because my identity was constantly talked about. It felt like I had to deal with a lot of things that kids don’t have to deal with until they’re much older. Now, I see the beauty in the darkness.” Kim said.

Remaining tight-lipped Kim only elaborated further by saying, “I have a lot of depth that I’ve never expressed. And now it’s time to do it.”