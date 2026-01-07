Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce new gay couple, author Rachel Reid confirms

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce a new gay couple to the beloved hockey romance series, but do not threat, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov remain the central focus.

Following the huge success of the first series of the Canadian show, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry was renewed for a second run by Crave and HBO Max late last year.

Based on the first book in author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance novel series, Heated Rivalry season 2 will be inspired by The Long Game.

“The focus has to stay on Ilya and Shane” – Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid on the second season of the TV series

According to the book’s official synopsis, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship, and, as Reid revealed to Variety, a whole new couple will also be introduced.

“Obviously, the focus has to stay on Ilya and Shane,” she said. “We’re not going to do Season 2 and it’s a totally different couple. It wouldn’t be very popular.”

Two new characters set for their Season 2 debut will be drawn from another book in the Game Changers series. Reid explained: “I think it’s going to be mostly The Long Game… but there’s another book, Role Model, that kind of overlaps it.”

Characters Troy Barrett and Harris Drover are likely to make their debut in season two of Heated rRvalry

Role Model focuses on Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, whose love story is expected to run alongside Shane and Ilya’s arc, though who will play them in the second series is as yet unknown.

Giving an update on how the unexpected dynamic will work, Reid said she hopes to get both stories from the franchise told in the season, though the team is facing new pressures.

After the popularity of Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K), the author said she would like to give them more screen time:

“How do you get more Scott and Kip?” – Reid reveals she wants to give Scott Hunter and Kip Grady more time in season two

“We’re all surprised at how popular Scott and Kip were… now it’s, ‘OK, how do you get more Scott and Kip?’” she said.

The author also revealed that more episodes are being discussed following season one’s six-episode success, with the number potentially doubling when it returns.

The release date for series 2 of the hit show is not yet known, as showrunner Jacob Tierney mentioned late last year that he has not yet begun writing any episodes.

He stressed, however, that the Heated Rivalry team do not want to wait two years for another season, adding: “We’re getting back to work!”

