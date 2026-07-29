Rosewood Amsterdam offers front-row seats to WorldPride Canal Parade 2026

The Rosewood Amsterdam is offering guests a front-row seat to the WorldPride 2026 Canal Parade as part of its Pride programme.

The luxury hotel is located directly on the Prinsengracht canal route, meaning guests can join in the celebrations from Rosewood Amsterdam’s WorldPride Canal Deck with a complimentary drink in hand.

Taking place on 1 August, the Canal Parade will begin at Oosterdok, before making its way along the Nieuwe Herengracht and the Amstel, past the Prinsengracht and ending at the Westerdok.

Canal Parade expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators

Rosewood Amsterdam (Image: Rosewood Hotel Group)

According to reports, the Canal Parade alone is expected to draw between 500,000 and 750,000 spectators, all celebrating one of the biggest Prides in the world.

The Rosewood Amsterdam will be hosting a watch party for the parade from an entertainment hub, with the VIP Canal Deck featuring DJs and live performers throughout the day.

Tickets are priced at €275 per person for non-hotel guests, while in-house guests can purchase Canal Deck access for €200 per person.

VIP Canal Deck tickets include:

Front-row parade views from the Rosewood WorldPride Canal Deck

Live DJ & performances throughout the day

Complimentary drinks and bites by bar Advocatuur

Signature cocktails powered by Grey Goose

Private restroom access for maximum comfort

“Celebrate love, freedom, and community in style, with the Rosewood Amsterdam team bringing the energy, hospitality, and spirit that will make this WorldPride to remember,” reads the Rosewood Amsterdam website.

WorldPride continues following the Canal Parade with the Unity Concert on 4 August, featuring performances by Beth Ditto (The Gossip), Billy Porter (Pose), Gustaph and more.

On 6 August, Museumplein transforms into one giant dancefloor during the Wedding Party XXL, with techno sensation KI/KI, queer icons Bimini and Billy Porter, and the legendary Vengaboys among the performers.

When does WorldPride 2026 end?

Rosewood Amsterdam (Image: Rosewood Hotel Group)

The official closing of WorldPride Amsterdam takes place on 8 August with the Closing Concert, featuring Olly Alexander, The Blessed Madonna and Lion Babe, among many others.

Madonna has also been teased to appear at WorldPride 2026 following a cryptic social media post translating lyrics from ‘Bring Your Love’ from Confessions II, into Dutch.