Josh Hutcherson says no one’s ‘100% straight’ in resurfaced interview after Jordan Firstman kiss

Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson revealed he doesn’t believe in defining himself as 100% straight in a resurfaced interview after sharing a red carpet kiss with Jordan Firstman.

Speaking in 2013, Hutcherson addressed his sexuality, admitting he really loves women, but admires good-looking men.

“I’ve met guys all the time that I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking guy,’ you know? I’ve never been, like, ‘Oh, I want to kiss that guy,'” he said.

“I think defining yourself as 100 per cent anything is kind of near-sighted” – Josh Hutcherson on his sexuality

He went on to tell Out: “I really love women. But I think defining yourself as 100 per cent anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded.”

In light of this, Hutcherson arrived at GQ’s 2025 Men of the Year party with his I Love LA co-stars Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, and Firstman, whom he shared a kiss with.

During his cover interview he confirmed, at the time, he was straight: “Maybe I could say right now I’m 100 percent straight. But who knows? In a fucking year, I could meet a guy and be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person.’”

“It’d just be a non-issue” – Hutcherson on being a father, having LGBTQ+ children

The Five Nights At Freddy’s star has been in a long-term relationship with Spanish actress Claudia Traisac since around 2013, who later co-starred in 2015 film Escobar: Paradise Lost.

He revealed in his interview his dreams of becoming a father, warmly admitting he hopes that one day his child will come home from school and seek his advice on their sexuality. “It’d just be a non-issue,” he said.

Hutcherson first starred in The Hunger Games in 2012 as Peeta Mellark, whom he is in a relationship with Jennifer Lawrence‘s character and film protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

“I know Peeta would be into it” – Hutcherson on The Hunger Games’s bisexual love triangle

Fans have fantasised over the pairs potential love triangle with Gale Hawthorne – Katniss’s best friend and hunting partner from District 12, played by Liam Hemsworth.

On the fan fiction, he said: “I know Peeta would be into it, for sure. He’s very sensitive, in touch with his emotions. I think it really might solve a lot of their problems.”

I Love LA premiered 2 November and is available to stream in the US on HBO Max.