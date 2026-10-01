Troye Sivan reveals what it was like working with Madonna on ‘Party’

Troye Sivan has revealed what it was like to work with Madonna on his latest single, ‘Party’, from his upcoming album She’s the Best.

The Australian singer sampled Madonna’s 2000 hit ‘Music’ on the track, which was released on 17 September alongside a highly homoerotic music video.

Appearing in a Zane Lowe interview, he said getting permission was surprisingly easy, with Madonna personally giving him permission to sample her song.

“[She] Made it super easy” – Troye Sivan on working with Madonna

“She was lovely about it,” Sivan told Lowe. “[She] Made it super easy.” At the time of recording the interview, Sivan said he hadn’t met the Queen of Pop, though they were due to meet in a week’s time.

The pair first met in person on 27 September 2026 at the MTV VMAs, when Sivan and Charli XCX appeared on stage to present the Best Dance award to Madonna.

Madonna has been a major influence on Sivan throughout his life. He specifically recalled: “Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ is like one of the first things that I remember in my whole life. She’s always been important to me.”

What inspired Sivan’s ‘Party’?

He then cited Lady Gaga as one of his inspirations for ‘Party’. Recalling the famous gay scripture that is Gaga’s 2011 interview, in which she delivered the memeable “no sleep, bus, club, another club” line, it ultimately became the foundation for his latest single.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s kind of how a good weekend feels,” he said. “I think when I’m my happiest [is] when I’m partying.”

“I’ll put these kinds of rules up in my head where I’m like, ‘Oh, well, it’s 3 a.m. I should probably go home.’ You know what I mean?” he laughed.

“And the best thing ever is when I push through and I’m like, ‘No, why am I setting these imposing rules on myself? Like, let me just keep going kind of thing.’ I feel like that’s when I have a lot of fun.”