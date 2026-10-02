Jessica Lange’s fifth American Horror Story: 13 character revealed as Margaret Thatcher

Jessica Lange‘s fifth American Horror Story character has been revealed as the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Lange, who was previously announced to reprise five of her past characters in American Horror Story: 13, appeared as Thatcher in Episode 4, which was released on October 1.

In the same episode, the actress also played her Freak Show character Elsa Mars at Club Hell, where she performs ‘Is That All There Is?’ alongside her old sideshow colleagues.

What happens in episode 4 of American Horror Story: 13?

not jessica lange playing margaret thatcher who gets sacrificed in hell 😭 LMAOO NOW THIS IS THE CAMPINESS I'VE BEEN MISSING #AHS13 pic.twitter.com/Sfk8kDb79k — ★ (@POPin4k) October 2, 2026

Lange then leads a Satanic ritual in which 13 women who had been brought back from the dead are sacrificed to strengthen Mr Nas, the Antichrist.

The victims include several characters from previous seasons, as well as historical figures, including Sarah Paulson’s Hotel character Hypodermic Sally, Tuberculosis Karen, Catherine the Great and Thatcher.

As Elsa, Lange introduces Thatcher to the hellhole, saying: “Margaret Thatcher, school milk snatcher. Common enemy to the common people. Union-busting bitch.”

“The lady is made of iron” – Jessica Lange as Elsa introducing herself as Margaret Thatcher

“Your callous disregard sent Irish hunger strikers to their death,” she says, before Thatcher responds: “Crime is crime. It is not political, it is crime.”

“The lady is made of iron. She’s as hollow as Yorkshire pudding. Treble down this hellhole… but first, apologise.”

With a defiant “no”, Thatcher is then shoved down the hellhole.

Thatcher’s appearance references her government’s controversial LGBTQ+ record, most notably Section 28, introduced under her Conservative government in 1988.

The legislation prohibited local authorities from “promoting homosexuality” and teaching the “acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”, and remained in force in England and Wales until 2003.

Lange’s characters in American Horror Story: 13

Lange’s other returning American Horror Story characters are Constance Langdon from Murder House, Sister Jude Martin from Asylum, Fiona Goode from Coven.