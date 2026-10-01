Big Brother’s Tays sets the record straight on Frankie’s girlfriend

Big Brother mole Tays has come to housemate Frankie Taber’s defence after fans questioned whether the 23-year-old actually has a girlfriend on the outside.

Frankie, who came out as bisexual during a diary room confessional in episode two of the reality TV show, previously said he had broken up with his girlfriend, but later said he missed his “girl”.

Tays left the programme on day six of the series after taking on the role of Big Brother’s secret mole, and has since spoken supportively about Frankie coming out on the show.

Tays reacts to Frankie coming out on Big Brother

“I came on and saw the clip and it nearly made me cry,” he said during a livestream. “It really, really got to me.”

“I would have said to him, ‘It’s good, man. Don’t fucking worry, man. You’ve got nothing to stress about, bro.’”

Earlier this week, Frankie told viewers that he had come out to his girlfriend of “four or five years” before entering the house, though this has caused confusion after a moment from episode two resurfaced, in which he said he and his ex-girlfriend had grown closer before entering the Big Brother house.

Tays clarifies whether Frankie has a girlfriend

Tays has now clarified what’s really going on with Frankie and his relationship. Writing on his Instagram Story, he called out “people talking crazy online”.

“Frankie explained he broke up with his gf recently but on good terms and have still been seeing each other regularly and was on the way to getting back together,” Tays explained.

“So when he says he misses ‘his girl’, stop jumping to crazy conclusions and acting like he’s lying about previous things he’s said,” he added, seemingly drawing attention to Frankie coming out as bisexual.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.