The Celebrity Traitors star Bash Croft releases new single ‘Pretty People’

Bash Croft has dropped his latest single, ‘Pretty People’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The track, released today (2 October), pairs an honest introspection on the self conscious grieving stages of past romance, with a cheerful toe-tapping melody.

Produced alongside collaborators Innes Dunn, Liam Jessup and Patrick Bodi, the song takes inspiration from the modern-day experience of having constant access to former romances through social media and technology.

The music video for ‘Pretty People’ is directed by Connor Jessup

The accompanying video, directed by Bash’s friend and frequent collaborator Connor Jessup and styled by i-D’s Alex Kessler, brings the song’s themes to life through choreography, symbolism and moments of solitude. It will be released at 4pm today.

It follows a series of tunes from the 24-year-old, who made his music debut with Tokyo in November 2025 before releasing Better Than Ever.

Croft rose to fame as an actor, where he used his birth name Sebastian, having appeared as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and Ben in Heartstopper. He also grew up performing in West End and touring productions including Les Misérables and Oliver!.

The Oxford-born artist is currently appearing in The Celebrity Traitors

His transition into music has since seen him take to the stage, beginning with a show at London’s Lower Third in Soho in late 2025. This summer, he made his festival debut at BST Hyde Park, where he supported BRIT Award winner Lewis Capaldi.

The Oxford-born artist is also currently appearing in The Celebrity Traitors, alongside Bella Ramsey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Richard E. Grant.

Away from music and acting, Croft co-founded Queer Was Always Here with Jessup, a charity foundation celebrating queer lives, art and history. The organisation works with Choose Love to support LGBTQIA+ refugees and displaced people.

‘Pretty People’ is out now.