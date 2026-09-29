Louis Vuitton makes a case for the featherweight trainer

Challenging the idea that heavier always means more opulent, Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams’ latest trainer puts lightweight luxury front and centre.

Meet the LV Drop 300, a new sneaker named after its engineered weight of just 300 grams per shoe. Designed with movement in mind, the ultra-lightweight silhouette takes a pared-back approach, letting its mix of technical and tactile materials do the talking.

LV Drop 300 (Image: Provided)

The retro-inspired design features a sleek, streamlined shape, while panels of LV Silk Tech nylon bridge techwear and luxury. The fabric combines silk with recycled nylon to create a lightweight, water-resistant finish, balancing performance with the craftsmanship expected from the house.

Elsewhere, the trainer brings together a mix of textures, from soft lambskin and suede to panels of exotic python skin. A subtle Monogram Flower detail appears on the heel, adding a signature Louis Vuitton touch without overpowering the otherwise minimal design.

Underfoot, a flexible rubber outsole keeps the trainer lightweight and comfortable, designed to move naturally with the wearer. It’s a practical approach to luxury that feels particularly suited to the way we dress now, where performance fabrics and everyday versatility have become just as important as looking good.

LV Drop 300 (Image: Provided)

And versatility is arguably where the LV Drop 300 makes its strongest case. The streamlined silhouette can slot easily into an everyday wardrobe, whether paired with athleisure, relaxed denim or something a little more polished.

Discover the LV Drop 300 at louisvuitton.com.