Jon Dean’s new homoerotic mini-doc takes viewers inside London’s first gay strip show (EXCLUSIVE)

Jon Dean is preparing to drop his new homoerotic mini-documentary, Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show, giving viewers an inside look at the first strip show for gay men.

In his new sexy project, the podcaster and award-winning documentary maker meets the boys who make M.E.N. Live pure sex – exclusively for gay men in London’s Soho.

Ahead of its official release on Saturday (27 June) on YouTube, Dean has provided Attitude with exclusive images to get viewers edging for an inside look at what it takes to be a gay cabaret performer.

Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show in six homoerotic images:

Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean) Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean) Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean) Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean) Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean) Backstage At M.E.N. Live Strip Show (Image: Jon Dean)

M.E.N. Live was officially created and debuted in 2025 and continues to run at the Underbelly Boulevard Soho into 2026.

Alexandre Roque, M.E.N. Performer and Founder of the show spoke about the meaning behind the show, establishing it’s place in the heart of London’s queer scene.

“We wanted to create a Cabaret show where gay men feel seen, safe, and celebrated. A place where we feel pride instead of guilt or shame. A place where we feel we belong. A place where we don’t feel like we’re the plus one,” said Roque in a news release.

Dean learns strip like a pro

M.E.N. Live (Image: Provided)

Dean himself was taught by some of Britain’s sexiest men how to strip like a pro, and has shared an exclusive video with Attitude on “how to take your shirt off like a stripper”. See via Attitude’s Instagram.

The podcaster has amassed 106,000 followers through his podcast YouTube channel, All Out with Jon Dean, where he has spoken with some of the world’s most influential queer men.

Guests have included Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas, Mighty Hoopla creator Glyn Fussell, and clinical sexologist Alexis Caught.

How to see M.E.N. Live

Tickets to see M.E.N. Live from 4 July 2026 to 27 February 2027 are available to purchase now via the official Underbelly Boulevard Soho website.