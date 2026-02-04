Luke Evans and partner Fran Tomas open up about having children in first joint interview

Luke Evans and his partner Fran Tomas have sat down for their first interview together about the future of their relationship.

Actor and former Attitude cover star Evans went public with architect boyfriend Tomas in late 2022, and they are now talking about children, just over three years in.

On the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, the pair said they were uncertain about the future of their family. “I did want to have kids – just sometimes I have moments when I’m like, yeah, yeah. And then sometimes I don’t,” said Evans.

“Having a dog has sort of removed the idea of children completely” – Luke Evans on having children with Fran Tomas

“Having a dog has sort of removed the idea of children completely because I feel like I have one right now,” he added. “She’s a responsibility.”

Evans and Tomas share a young dachshund named Lala, who lives her doggy daddy’s luxury lifestyle, travelling to his holiday home in Ibiza and participating in charity dog walks.

Lala has changed the pair’s life for the better, Evans said. “She has completely changed our lives. I mean, if it’s not dog-friendly, I don’t go.”

“Maybe I could have a kid” – Tomas on wanting children

Tomas, on the other hand, said he did want children until his niece was born, now four, adding it’s a huge responsibility.

“My niece growing up is something that moved me, made me think maybe I could have a kid,” he said. “But at the same time, knowing the amount of responsibility.”

Their dog responsibility has made them grateful for their own relationship. Evans said it allows him to focus on something other than himself and his work.

“There’s two of you in that centre” – Evans on his relationship with Tomas

“There’s two of you in that centre, and you have to consider that other person,” he said. Tomas agreed, adding they’ve had to adapt to each other’s lifestyles.

Evans and his partner founded their fashion brand BDXY together in 2024 in partnership with fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

