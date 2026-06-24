Clapham Pride announces date, events and locations for huge 2026 celebrations

Clapham Pride has announced its 2026 celebrations, waving the rainbow flag across three locations on Saturday 27 June 2026.

The event marks more than 30 years of Pride in Clapham, with the first major celebration taking place in 1996 on Clapham Common. Clapham Pride 2026 demonstrates the growth and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jeremy Keates, manager of This is Clapham BID, has been a long-standing champion of the queer community in the south-west London district. Under his leadership, the BID has collaborated with Lambeth Council and inclusive organisations for Pride Month, which continues into 2026.

“This year we’re incredibly excited to expand the celebrations across the area” – Jeremy Keates on Clapham Pride 2026

In a news release, he said: “Clapham Pride has been bringing people together for more than 30 years, and this year we’re incredibly excited to expand the celebrations across the area.”

“Thanks to the support of our local businesses, sponsors and community partners, we’re creating an event that is inclusive, accessible and showcases everything that makes Clapham such a vibrant and welcoming place,” said Keates.

Clapham Pride 2026 will see celebrations stretched over three main locations, with several events honouring queer joy and a community that continues to fight proudly for its rights.

Pride Community Day – Clapham Old Town (12pm to 8pm)

Free, family-friendly community event focused on queer connection and creativity.

Activities include yoga, boxing, arts and crafts, live performances, wellbeing spaces, and the Clapham Mutts Dog Show.

Hosted by Omnibus Theatre and supported by Orlando Reid and This is Clapham.

Entertainment includes performances by Queera Lynn and Victoria Scone, with the Mayor opening proceedings.

The Two Brewers Street Party (12pm to 10pm)

Hosted at the well-known LGBTQ+ venue The Two Brewers.

Features a full day and evening of entertainment.

Entry via a small charitable donation.

Full lineup to be announced.

Voltaire Vibes: Pride Edition (2pm to 10pm)

Free street party on Voltaire Road with music, DJs and performances.

Supported by Arch and local businesses, alongside This is Clapham BID.

Includes glitter stations, face painting, and some of Clapham’s most celebrated drag performers (Yshee Black, Louis Cyfer, Boudica) roaming the streets Tiara Skye style.

Further programme announcements and performer line-ups will be released in the coming weeks.