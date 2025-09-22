JoJo Siwa clarifies sexuality after claiming LGBTQ+ community has ‘turned’ on her over Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa has clarified her sexuality, confirming she is not straight, as the Big Brother UK housemate continues to face online backlash over her relationship with Chris Hughes.

The Dance Moms alum first came out publicly in 2021, when she told fans she identified as pansexual. Since then, she has been open about her same-sex relationships, and more recently described herself as “queer”.

JoJo has been dating the Love Island star since June this year, after the pair appeared together in the Big Brother house.

“I’m not straight” – JoJo Siwa on not being straight despite being in a relationship with Chris Hughes

While their relationship has gone from strength to strength, JoJo admitted she has faced an “extreme amount of hate” from within the LGBTQ+ community because of her romance with Hughes.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live, JoJo has now said: “Just because I’m in a hetero relationship does not mean I’m straight. And okay, just say all of a sudden I said, ‘yeah, I’m straight’. Awesome. Who cares? Beautiful. I’m still an ally then.”

She added: “I’m not straight. I mean, I am in love with a man. But my past doesn’t get to be discredited because of that.”

“The first time I ever fell in love with somebody was with a woman” – Siwa on her first love

The singer, who was previously in a relationship with non-binary partner Kath Ebbs during her time on the reality show, reflected: “The first time I ever fell in love with somebody was with a woman. And she was my best friend. We had an incredible relationship. I’ve obviously been in a relationship with other women and a non-binary person, and now I’m with a man.”

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Siwa recently spoke about the backlash she has received from the LGBTQ+ community after dating a man: “It is hard because it feels like my own family has turned a little bit.”

Despite the criticism, the couple’s relationship has continued to thrive, with JoJo frequently praising her boyfriend. Speculation about wedding plans has even begun to arise.

Chris Hughes’ father, Paul Hughes, told the Daily Mail: “It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas.”

