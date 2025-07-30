Joe Locke returns to London’s West End in Clarkston: Tickets available now

Fresh from his wrapping filming Netflix’s Heartstopper film, Joe Locke is heading back to the West End this autumn to star in Clarkston, a tender and beautifully observed new production at Trafalgar Theatre, running for just nine weeks from 17 September.

Locke plays Chris, a quiet soul working the night shift at a rural American Costco. One evening, a stranger walks in (Jake, played by BIFA nominee Ruaridh Mollica) and the pair strike up a bond that slowly deepens into something more meaningful.

Written by Samuel D. Hunter (best known for The Whale, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning film starring Brendan Fraser) Clarkston brings a unique intimacy to the West End.

“I’m thrilled to be making my West End debut in Clarkston,” Locke said earlier this year. “Samuel D. Hunter’s writing is so deeply human and honest that I immediately connected with the play when I read it. I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to life and share it with audiences in London.”

Clarkston plot and cast

It’s a story about finding hope in unexpected places, about queerness and belonging in overlooked corners of the world, and about two people brave enough to wonder if there might be something better waiting beyond the checkout counter.

Directed by Jack Serio, the production marks the play’s UK premiere and features a cast that also includes Evening Standard Theatre Award nominee Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott). Together, they bring Hunter’s characters to life with humour, vulnerability and emotional depth.

For Locke, this marks a return to his roots in live theatre. And for audiences, it’s a rare chance to see one of the UK’s most talked-about young actors perform up close, in a role that couldn’t be further from the pastel corridors of Truham Grammar.

Clarkston tickets

Tickets are available now from £44, and given the limited run and Joe’s fanbase, demand is expected to be high. Whether you’re coming for Joe, the writing, or the promise of a quiet night of tears in the stalls, Clarkston is shaping up to be one of the must-see theatre events of the year.