Joe Locke says the upcoming third season of Heartstopper ‘is about sex’

Joe Locke has teased some juicy details about the upcoming third season of Heartstopper, and by the sounds of it things between Charlie and Nick are heating up.

In an interview with Variety, the 20-year-old actor – who appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone UK’s August/September issue – spoke about how the previously squeaky clean Netflix hit would address more adult themes when it returns in October.

“The show is growing up,” he said, adding: “The second half of the season is all about sex.”

“Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do” – Joe Locke

Anyone who has read Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman’s graphic novels will know that as Locke’s character Charlie and his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) progress in their relationship, they find themselves ready to take things to the next level.

“[It’s] almost like being in season one again with the first-ever kissing scene,” Locke said of this new physical dimension between Charlie and Nick. “Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do.”

Locke’s character Charlie will also venture into some “dark places” as the show confronts topics such as disordered eating and self-harm, themes hinted at during the second season.

Luckily, what’s comforting about Heartstopper is you know that things will always work out.

“One of the nice things is that you can watch the show — and especially in season three, we definitely have darker moments — but what’s nice is you can always watch knowing that it’s gonna be fine in the end,” Locke told Rolling Stone UK in an interview. “They’re gonna be OK.”

Meanwhile, Heartstopper isn’t the only place you’ll find Joe Locke on screen this autumn. The actor will star in the upcoming Marvel show Agatha All Along on Disney+.

“It’s a dark comedy about witches,” he told Rolling Stone UK. “It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series.”

Locke also confirmed that the character he plays, the mysterious Teen, would be gay.

“The way it’s explored in the show is very truthful and very positive,” he said. “His sexuality is just one part of the character.”

Agatha All Along is streaming from 18 September on Disney+. Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now, with season three premiering on 3 October.