Joe Locke confirms Agatha All Along character is gay

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has confirmed that his character in the upcoming series Agatha All Along is gay.

The actor, 20, is set to appear in Disney’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering as Teen. The series will focus on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) who was trapped by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the town of Westview at the end of WandaVision as fake persona Agnes.

As per a recently released trailer, she is now working as a detective. The mysterious appearance of a body sets in motion a journey for Agatha to break free of Wanda’s spell and to set out to reclaim her powers along “the Witches’ Road” recruiting Locke’s Teen and others along the way. Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, and Sasheer Zamata will also star.

A synopsis for the series reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK in the August/September issue teased: “It’s a dark comedy about witches. It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series.” He added: “We gather a coven and a very unlikely group of women and me — which is my life in general — get on the Witches’ Road. Then magic, fun, and mystery prevails.”

Alluding to “many twists and turns,” Locke also said, “In the same way WandaVision goes through all these different subgenres of comedies, Agatha does that in a different way.” He then added: “It’s definitely darker. It’s actually a little bit scary, which is good. I think it’s a great start for a new journey within the MCU of exploring different types of characters that aren’t like Iron Man or Captain America. It’s a new type of superhero, which I think is exciting.”

Locke also confirmed to Rolling Stone UK that Teen identifies as gay. He elaborated, “The way it’s explored in the show is very truthful and very positive.” Locke also said: “His sexuality is just one part of the character.”

Agatha All Along is streaming from 18 September 2024