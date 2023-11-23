Jessie Ware sends passionate message of love and thanks to LGBTQ fans: ‘I’m so thankful for you’

Jessie Ware has paid tribute to her sizeable LGBTQ fanbase while catching up with Attitude at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, in collaboration with Rémy Martin.

The inaugural awards ceremony took place tonight (23 November 2023) at London’s Roundhouse; Jessie won the Artist Award, in collaboration with Rémy Martin.

Jessie Ware at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, in collaboration with Rémy Martin (Image: Kit Oates/Rolling Stone UK)

The singer, known for songs such as ‘Say You Love Me’ and ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, has long been an ally of the queer community.

But in an era where some of our favourite artists are revealing the limits of their allyship, Jessie’s latest declaration of support is all the more powerful.

“I adore you’ – Jessie Ware on her LGBTQ fans

“You’ve allowed me to be this artist,” said the 39-year-old told us when we asked for her message to her queer fans. “You’ve encouraged me and I’m so thankful.”

“I’m also thankful for you and I adore you,” The ‘If You’re Never Gonna Move’ singer continued.

“And I appreciate you. And we have a lot of fun together!”

Attitude also caught up with the likes of Our Son and Pose star Billy Porter at tonight’s Rolling Stone UK Awards, as well The xx’s Romy and Busted star Charlie Simpson, who appeared on our cover back in 2005.