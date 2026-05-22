Music to our ears: Jessie J reveals she’s cancer free

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2025, Jessie J has revealed she is now completely cancer free!

Taking to Instagram yesterday (21 May), the ‘Price Tag’ singer shared the news after receiving the results of an MRI scan, admitting she had “sobbed for hours”.

Speaking to her fans before undergoing testing, Jessie J said she was “shitting it” as she went in for her annual cancer check.

“RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE” – Jessie J announcing the results of her MRI

“I’ve gotta go into my MRI, pretend I’m not claustrophobic,” said Jessie J, explaining to viewers that she lies like Superman during the test, with one arm stretched out.

“Fingers crossed, all good,” said the star. And, music to our ears, it went as well as she hoped, captioning the post: “RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE”.

Jessie J first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025 and underwent surgery later that month, telling fans, after going back and forth, that she wanted to share it with those “that care about me”.

Jessie J cancelled her No Secrets tour after her 2025 cancer diagnosis

In August 2025, she cancelled all her US dates of her No Secrets tour and postponed her UK and European shows ahead of her second surgery.

Jessie J returned to the stage a month later at the BBC Radio 2 In the Park festival in Essex, telling the crowd: “I’m just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years.”

For the first time since her diagnosis last year, Jessie J will perform completely cancer free at Mighty Hoopla on Saturday 30 May

Jessie J will perform on Saturday 1 August at Brighton & Hove Pride 2026

Taking on the LGBTQ+ Pride festival circuit this year, Jessie J is also set to perform on Saturday 1 August at Brighton & Hove Pride 2026 at Pride on the Park.

Brighton Pride 2026 is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the city, continuing its reputation as one of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ+ events.

This year’s Pride on the Park festival is bigger and better than ever, with RAYE headlining on Saturday and Diana Ross set to headline Sunday’s main stage.

To see the full Brighton Pride 2026 line-up, you can visit Attitude’s coverage via our official website.