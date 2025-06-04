Jessie J announces she has been diagnosed with ‘early’ breast cancer

Jessie J has shared that she been diagnosed with “early” breast cancer.

In a message to fans shared to Instagram, the singer said: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” adding that “cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’.”

The singer explained that she is due to undergo surgery to treat the cancer after her upcoming performance at the Capital Summertime Ball.

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music,” the singer joked.

“The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time,” she went on.

“But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don’t want this to be any different.”

The singer revealed that she was torn about whether or not to share her diagnosis in public as she feared the media scrutiny it might bring, but she ultimately decided to be open about her health as she needs her fans’ support.

“I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse – that’s the bit that kills me,” Jessie continued.

The ‘Price Tag’ songstress has been in the middle of a robust comeback campaign in recent months as she is preparing for the release of her first album in seven years later this year.

“All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective,” she wrote.

“BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”