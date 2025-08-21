Jennifer Lopez stuns in first-look trailer for queer musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Jennifer Lopez stuns in the first-look trailer for the queer musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, appearing on screen and performing musical numbers.

The promo for the Manuel Puig novel-adapted-film released yesterday (20 August), showcasing Lopez performing as the glamorous Hollywood star Ingrid Luna.

The story follows Valentín, a prisoner played by Diego Luna, who shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser portrayed by Ollin Tonatiuh. The two form an unlikely friendship as Molina escapes the harsh realities of prison life by remembering the story of a Hollywood musical featuring his favourite star, Ingrid Luna (Lopez).

Directed by queer-cult-classic Dreamgirls filmmaker Bill Condon, the movie is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel by Argentinian author Puig.

“The story’s about love” – Jennifer Lopez on what drew her to her character

The trailer consists of vibrant, theatrical sequences reflecting Molina’s inner world, offering a visually rich in colour interpretation of the musical’s story.

Molina also highlights Ingrid Luna’s enduring Latin identity despite Hollywood’s efforts to present her as entirely American.

Speaking to Out Magazine, the ‘On The Floor’ singer spoke about her character: “What drew me to this story? First of all, the story’s about love, right?”

She continued: “It’s the one thing in life that is really worth dying for in a way, and that’s really the poetry of the movie to me.”

Exploring queer love and political resistance

In the trailer, the Razzie Award-nominated actress appears in a series of dazzling showgirl outfits, including a black, shiny dress set against a spider web. In one scene, Molina remarks, “One of them I will never forget: the kiss of a spider woman,” referencing Luna’s performance.

The original novel broke new ground by exploring queer love and political resistance, with Tonatiuh’s character Molina challenging conventional ideas about gender and sexuality. The book became banned at the time.

It was previously adapted into a Tony Award-winning stage musical in 1993 by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb. This new film marks the second adaptation, following Héctor Babenco’s 1985 version.

Alongside their acting roles, Lopez and co-star Luna are serving as executive producers on the project.

The film is dedicated to the memories of original title character actress Chita Rivera who dies last year as well as the original actor who played Molina in the 1985 film William Hurt.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is set to hit cinemas 10 October.