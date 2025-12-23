Jacob Tierney gives update on Heated Rivalry season 2 release date

Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney has shared an update on the highly anticipated release date of the gay hockey series’ second season, confirming it won’t arrive as quickly as some fans might hope.

Tierney revealed that season two will take longer than a year to produce, and that he has not yet begun writing any episodes. As a result, a same-time-next-year release is not possible.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “It can’t be the same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year I’ve written zero of them.”

“It’s still going to be soon” – showrunner Jacob Tierney on Heated Rivalry season two release date

“It’s going to be a little bit later,” he added, while remaining adamant that the wait won’t be too long for the show to return to Crave and HBO Max. “But it’s still going to be soon.”

Season one proved such a success that the series was renewed for a second season, with lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie set to reprise their roles.

Offering a rough timeframe, Tierney continued: “We understand that everybody’s goal is not to have two years between seasons.”

“I don’t want to put out a rushed, shitty second season” – Tierney on Heated Rivalry series two

“At the same time, I don’t want to put out a rushed, shitty second season just because the show is very popular,” he said.

Released on 28 November 2025, the series has been a breakout hit, topping HBO Max’s daily charts for most-watched TV shows in the US for much of its run.

Tierney added: “We’re very aware that our creative partners are enthusiastic and don’t want to wait too long. We’re getting back to work!”

“July or August, but I really don’t know” – Hudson Williams reveals when he is expected to start filming Heated Rivalry season two

Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in season one, has promised that season two will be “hotter, wetter and longer” than the first. The upcoming season is inspired by The Long Game, the follow-up novel to Heated Rivalry by author Rachel Reid, part of her Game Changers series.

Speaking to Variety, Williams also revealed when he and co-star Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov, are expected to begin filming. “Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know,” he said.

With fans gearing up for the season one finale, airing on 26 December on HBO Max and Crave, it won’t be long before UK viewers can watch the full series. The show is set to premiere on 10 January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

