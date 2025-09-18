Jack Falahee reveals fitness progress ahead of queer erotic thriller release

Jack Falahee has revealed his incredible fitness progress after undergoing a strict programme before moving to New York City.

The actor, who played gay character Connor Walsh in How to Get Away With Murder and soon to appear in the queer erotic thriller Strangers on a Beach, posted side-by-side shirtless photos on Instagram last week, charting his progress over nearly three months.

“~2.5 month body recomp. -27 lbs + some muscle gained,” Falahee captioned the post. “Wanted to head to NYC in the best shape of my life. Getting there!”

He said the training period involved both weight loss and muscle gain, along with some grooming changes. In addition to shaving his beard and chest hair, he trimmed his underarms.

In the days leading up to his relocation, Falahee published a series of further posts reflecting on his time in Los Angeles. “Did a little goodbye photoshoot at my house,” he wrote alongside a set of shirtless shots taken in his garden.

He later collaborated with photographer MK Sandler for additional images, including portraits in an open denim shirt. A final post from the city showed him poolside at a farewell gathering. “going away captured by MK Sandler,” he captioned.

Starring in queer erotic thriller Strangers on a Beach

Falahee confirmed he had relocated to New York but explained that work obligations meant he immediately had to leave. “Crazy 36 hours. move from La to NYC. Pick up the keys for NYC and have to leave 11 hours later for work,” he wrote in a video post soundtracked by Jay Z and Alicia Keys’ ‘Empire State of Mind’.

Falahee lived in New York before joining the cast of How to Get Away With Murder 12 years ago. It is not yet clear if his return is linked to an upcoming project.

His next screen role in Strangers on a Beach will see him star alongside Zane Phillips and Jelani Alladin. The film is currently screening at festivals, with a wider release date still to be announced.