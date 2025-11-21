American Horror Story’s Isaac Powell makes surprise appearance in trailer for Charli XCX’s The Moment

Broadway actor and American Horror Story alum Isaac Powell, appears in the trailer for Charli XCX’s upcoming A24 film, The Moment.

Powell, known for his roles in West Side Story and Once on This Island, is among a star-studded ensemble that also includes Charli, Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Trew Mullen and Jamie Demetriou.

The film is directed by Aidan Zamiri, who previously worked with Charli on music videos for ‘360’ and ‘Guess’, and co-written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes. The screenplay is based on an original idea from Charli XCX.

Footage in The Moment includes Charli XCX promoting her 2024 album Brat

The Moment is described as a mockumentary following a rising pop star navigating the pressures of fame while preparing for her first arena tour. Footage in the film includes Charli promoting her 2024 album Brat.

Powell, who is gay, appears in the teaser for the film, filming Charli on a handheld camera and reacting alongside her to social media content. His role has not been officially disclosed.

Other confirmed cast members include Arquette as the head of Charli’s label, Mullen as her assistant, and Skarsgård as a director brought onto the tour. Rachel Sennott, Shygirl, A.G. Cook also appear in the film.

Who is Isaac Powell?

Powell was born in 1994 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He trained at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, earning a BFA, and has built a career spanning stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut in Once on This Island and later starred in a revival of West Side Story. Powell has also appeared in high-profile television work, including American Horror Story.

Charli XCX is serving as a producer on The Moment through her company, Studio365. The project marks one of her most personal creative endeavours, with the story reflecting on her ‘Brat era’ around her 2024 album, capturing themes of fame, identity, and the burden of public image.

The Moment is currently scheduled for theatrical release on January 30, 2026.