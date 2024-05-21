I Kissed A Boy to return for a second series with Dannii Minogue as host

I Kissed A Boy, the groundbreaking gay dating series from the BBC, is coming back for a second series.

It was announced on Tuesday (21 May) that the UK’s first-ever series for gay men would return after a brilliant debut last year. And pop goddess Dannii Minogue is also returning as the fabulous hostess with the mostess.

I Kissed A Boy will see 10 singles matched up and meet for the first time with a kiss. No apps, no chat, nothing. A kiss is all they have to see what chemistry there is. Whether the singles can find love in the idyllic environ of an Italian Masseria is up to them.

The news of I Kissed A Boy‘s second series comes before the conclusion of I Kissed A Girl. As well as Minogue, Layton Williams will return to voiceover the series.

Dannii Minogue said on Tuesday: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open… There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

Soundtracked to the very best gay anthems the first series of I Kissed A Boy was met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics. Many praised the show for touching on and highlighting a variety of topics such as body image, masculinity, and sex.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy“

Speaking to Attitude after series one concluded, producers Louise Hutchinson and Dan Gray said a lot of the conversations came about naturally. “We couldn’t stop the boys,” said Hutchinson. “They had so much to share. We wanted to show some depth of our characters and the journeys they’ve been on because they hadn’t always been very straightforward. Some had been very straightforward. So, it was nice to share the really positive stories then also the experiences that weren’t so positive to show the breadth of being a gay man in 2023.”

Gray added: “The response has been incredible. By and large, we’ve been knocked over by how positive it’s been. And a really broad audience as well, you’ve got families watching it, people that might not have known these stories. It is incredible that people have taken to it so well. The boys are loving it and we’re so proud of them.”

As well as some serious moments, the show also featured a lot of fun including having the guys answer questions such as whether it’s ok to send a dick pic.

Nasfim Haque, the Head of Content for BBC Three said: “I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three. I Kissed A Boy’s success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates.” David Brindley, an Executive Producer for Twofour added “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The ‘I Kissed A…’ world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre.”

Whereas the first series consisted of eight episodes plus a reunion special, series two will have ten episodes overall. Casting for the new series is now underway. Applicants can apply via the BBC Take Part Page or via the programme’s application form.

I Kissed A Boy series one is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. I Kissed A Girl is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer.