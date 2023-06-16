I Kissed A Boy’s Ollie tried to sneak spot on Love Island: ‘I’d have been a hero in the gay world’

I Kissed A Boy contestant Ollie King revealed he previously applied to Love Island a few years ago – with a plot to steal the prize money.

The new BBC reality TV series, hosted by Dannii Minogue, soon amassed a loyal audience after becoming the UK’s first gay dating show.

However, it turns out one of the boys has had a near whirl with a very famous dating show before.

Ollie, who met his boyfriend Dan Harry on the series, recalled applying for Love Island “a few years back”.

“I did actually say that I was bisexual. It was a white lie…”

“I got through a lot of stages, but I did actually say that I was bisexual. It was a white lie,” Ollie told Metro.

“I know it sounds sad, but I wanted to go there and steal the money when you could for the scandal,” he said. “Then it would come out that ‘Ollie is not actually bi, he’s gay and he’s stolen the money’.

“My whole prerogative was to be like, ‘Where’s our representation? Where’s our dating shows?’”

Love Island has come under fire in recent years for a lack of LGBTQ+ representation. The vast majority of past contestants have identified as straight.

“If I can go on there and claim I’m bi, hopefully, I can get to the end and steal the money or whatever and then basically just mess up a whole system of it.

“I would have been a hero in the gay world,” he added.

However, he thinks he was sussed out by producers before he could get deeper into the process.

“I feel like when it comes to the social media checks, they sniffed me out,” Ollie teased.

There’s more good news for I Kissed A Boy fans, as the series has been commissioned for an all-female follow-up, titled I Kissed A Girl.

Dannii will be back to play Cupid – and this time, she’s swooping in to help girls who like girls.

The upcoming series will this time consist of 10 episodes, where viewers will see 10 single girls matched up.

Just like in IKAB, the girls will meet for the very first time and kiss, without any conversation. This is to test their chemistry straight away…