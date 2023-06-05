I Kissed A Boy announces follow-up series I Kissed A Girl – with Dannii Minogue to return as host

The BBC has confirmed their groundbreaking new dating show I Kissed A Boy is set to get a gorgeous follow-up. This time, it’s the turn of the girls.

The UK’s first gay dating show has already received rave reviews and a bucket load of support in recent weeks, since premiering on BBC Three last month.

Now, the first series has come to an end, the BBC has revealed I Kissed A Girl is on the way in the coming months.

It will be hosted again by pop icon and full-fledged LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue.

” I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series” – Dannii Minogue

She’ll be back to play Cupid – and this time, she’s swooping in to help girls who like girls.

The upcoming series will this time consist of 10 episodes, where viewers will see 10 single girls matched up.

Just like in IKAB, the girls will meet for the very first time and kiss, without any conversation. This is to test their chemistry straight away.

But will true love follow? We’ll have to wait and see…

Dannii Minogue said of the news: “After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed A Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series.

“I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls!”

Oh, and if you’re interested in taking part, you can apply here.

IKAB followed 10 queer bachelors setting out in search of love. The men are paired up and meet for the first time with a kiss.

It’s set in Italy, at a romantic farmhouse, to backdrop the pairs’ first meetings. And the drama that comes in turn, of course.

Meanwhile, fans can get their fix of even more IKAB drama as a reunion episode is on the way.

The one-off I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion, airs on Sunday, 11 June at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC Three.

And we can’t wait.