I Kissed A Boy: Meet the stars of UK’s first gay dating show, in 10 pics

The UK’s first-ever gay dating show, BBC Three’s I Kissed A Boy, is coming to our screens very soon.

The show will follow 10 queer bachelors setting out in search of love. The men are paired up and meet for the first time with a kiss.

With pop icon Dannii Minogue playing Cupid, and the show narrated by Everybody’s Talking About Jamie alum Layton Williams, love really is in the air.

The synopsis reads: “No small talk. No messages. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?”

😘 It’s loud, it’s proud…and it all starts with a kiss.



Meet the boys looking for love in the UK's first ever gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy!



Coming to @bbcthree and @BBCiPlayer



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/k8Ifo07Wom pic.twitter.com/6XMVyGSyGF — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 26, 2023

The reality show is set in Italy, at a romantic farmhouse, to backdrop the pairs’ first meetings.

Speaking to BBC Three, Dannii shared that she is delighted to host I Kissed A Boy as she’s had the “privilege of being involved with the LGBTQ+ community for many years.”

She added: “I am a staunch ally, and in return I have always been welcomed with support that always feels like a huge hug.”

I Kissed A Boy launches on Sunday 14 May at 9pm on BBC Three.

Keep scrolling to meet the full cast of I Kissed A Boy:

Ben, 28, from Edinburgh (Image: BBC)

Ben, 28, from Edinburgh

“Being surrounded by such different types of gay guys, all so confident, really highlighted to me that the only person stopping you from being who you want to be, is you!”

In the past, he’s chased the players but now he wants to find a genuine guy who he can connect with on a deeper level. Ben does not have a particular type. “If they can laugh me into bed, I’m in!”

Bobski, 23, from Essex (Image: BBC)

Bobski, 23, from Essex

“I won’t spoil the show for you but you can definitely expect lots of kissing, a cheeky twerk here and there and a little bit of Bobski magic.”

Bobski has been single for a few years now and is genuinely looking to find his Prince Charming. Bobski’s biggest red flag is bad teeth and bad breath. His type is sporty, confident and ideally, someone who likes tennis.

Gareth, 28, from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland (Image: BBC)

Gareth, 28, from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland

“I just hope that some queer kid, who’s scared to be who they are, sees this and it makes them feel strong, glorious and powerful enough for them to accept and display their true authentic selves to the world. Something I wish I would have done a lot sooner in my life.”

When it comes to dating, Gareth is sick of the “toxic” mindsets guys have about masculinity. He’s hoping to meet a fellow free spirit with confidence and queer energy.

Jake, 27, from Swansea (Image: BBC)

Jake, 27, from Swansea

“I love the fact that every day was something different, with people from all different backgrounds. It’s been life changing and I hope it helps other people to find love and kindness in the world.”

Jake is looking for a life partner who has a shared passion for nature. He is open to all types of guys and is usually attracted to facial hair. Jake would like “two children, two dogs and maybe a chicken, too.”

Joseph, 23, from London (Image: BBC)

Joseph, 23, from London

“What an experience. I’ve learnt a lot about myself. I felt so safe in those walls. Everyone’s amazing – we all had this amazing brotherhood.”

Despite being a hopeless romantic, Joseph has never been in love and would love to find that connection. He’s looking for someone really caring, with great teeth and a great sense of fashion.

Josh, 24, from Rhyl, Wales (Image: BBC)

Josh, 24, from Rhyl, Wales

“Many people have the misconception that ‘gay’ is a certain look or trait so having a show like this really helps to break down those stereotypes.”

Josh is attracted to sporty guys with confident energy. Josh says that for him coming out has been a long time coming so he feels totally ready for I Kissed a Boy. He’s really keen to meet more gay guys around his age and learn more about gay culture.

Kailum, 25, from Brighton (Image: BBC)

Kailum, 25, from Brighton

“You can expect plenty of snogging, real connections, drama, sassiness but most importantly some real, hard hitting stories.”

Kailum has been single for six years now and it’s taken him quite a while to fully get over previous relationships and now he feels ready to get back on the dating scene. Kailum uses the dating apps but finds it difficult to find people who are looking for something more than just a one night stand.

Ollie, 27, from Brighton (Image: BBC)

Ollie, 27, from Brighton

“I’m very proud to be part of the show, being my honest self and showing the viewers that stereotypes are a thing of the past. You can definitely expect a fun cheeky chappy lad with a sensitive side.”

Ollie has felt quite judged in the past on the gay dating scene, especially when he was a bigger body shape. He has grown tired of the detached way guys meet through the apps and is looking forward to connecting with guys in person at the farm.

Ross, 27, from Manchester (Image: BBC)

Ross, 27, from Manchester

“I am so proud to have been a part of I Kissed a Boy. Yes, I went into this to find my dream man but whilst doing this I didn’t expect to leave with the friendships I’ve got.”

Ross is looking for someone who is warm, caring but also cheeky. Heading into the experience Ross is really excited and backs himself when it comes to the first kiss saying, “I’m a great kisser!”

Subomi, 29, from London (Image: BBC)

Subomi, 29, from London

“Dannii really gave Cupid a run for their money. She’s such a beautiful soul and you could feel the love oozing off her which was so nice to be around”

Subomi has been single for three years. Since feeling ready to date again he finds that a lot of guys don’t match his energy or that they’re not really looking for something committed.