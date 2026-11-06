Hudson Williams takes self-love to a whole new level in steamy Yaga scene

Hudson Williams has left Heated Rivalry fans hot under the collar after watching him in episode four of the new witchy thriller Yaga.

In ‘Dance with the Devil’, Williams plays both missing heir Henry Park and his doppelgänger roommate, Logan Casey. The pair’s relationship takes a horny turn as they become entangled in drugs, sex tapes and watching each other pleasure themselves.

In one particular scene, Henry watches Logan having sex with Pam (Frankie Ezra) while touching himself. The two men also share a kiss, with Henry putting two fingers into his roommate’s mouth.

Hudson Williams kisses Hudson Williams in Yaga

Hudson Williams as Logan Casey and Henry Park in YAGA episode four out now! (via yagacrave) https://t.co/RspNmEELFH — YAGA updates (@yagaupdates) November 6, 2026

Viewers have gone INSANE for the clip, re-sharing the moment on X. “The fact that ‘Hudson Williams kissing Hudson Williams’ is an actual sentence we can say. What a time to be alive,” wrote one fan.

“I actually won’t be able to get this out of my head for a VERY long time,” penned another.

This is not the first time Hudson has gone viral for his Yaga roles. In episode two, he turned up the heat, wearing a horned pup mask during a sex scene with a character dressed as an angel at a party.

Another Yaga sex scene

He stands behind the angel, his trousers pulled down just below his backside, begging them to say his name: “Henry.”

Created by Kat Sandler, the series reimagines the legend of Baba Yaga as a modern mystery thriller, exploring the question: “What makes a witch?”

The eight-part series also includes actors Clark Backo, who plays local detective Carson, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who stars as Katherine, a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men.

Patrick Gilmore plays Eckert, Georgia Acken stars as Lily Sandeson, Sheila McCarthy plays Olena Yaha, and Christin Park plays Jake Conrad.

Where to watch Yaga in the UK

UK viewers can watch Yaga on Sky Atlantic and NOW.