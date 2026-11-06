The Rocky Horror Show review: Jake Shears brings the house down on Broadway

Anyone who’s been to a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show knows its fans come ready to participate. Halloween weekend was the perfect time to see the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, now playing at Studio 54. It felt like everyone had dressed up, the energy in the room was palpable, and half the fun was hearing what the audience would shout back next. The other half was hearing what Rachel Dratch would say back. She was the perfect Narrator for that crowd, putting her Saturday Night Live chops to the test with comebacks as quick as the audience’s callouts. Throw in Heated Rivalry, Scissor Sisters and Sherie Rene Scott, and what more could a gay theatregoer want?

Scott opens the show brilliantly with ‘Science Fiction Double Feature.’ I couldn’t take my eyes off her mouth. She shapes every word with the precision of a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen in a lip-sync. If I hadn’t recognised that voice, I’d have kept looking down at my Playbill to check who I was watching.

Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus) Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus) The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus)

‘Damn It, Janet’ introduces us to the hopelessly square Brad and Janet, whose plans take a turn when a flat tyre sends them looking for help. They find a castle that might as well be the Pavilion on Fire Island dressed up for a Halloween party. The staircase by scenic design collective dots was fabulous, though I kept going back and forth on the rest of the set. I wanted more from it, and I suspect I might have gotten that from seeing less. David I. Reynoso’s costumes were gorgeous, and Jane Cox lit the whole production beautifully.

Jake Shears arrives as Frank-N-Furter

Inside the castle, Amber Gray is brilliantly bizarre as Riff Raff. I’ve loved her in everything from Oklahoma! to Tartuffe, and she disappears into each role so completely that I can’t imagine anyone figuring out how to typecast her. Then Jake Shears arrives as Frank-N-Furter and brings the house down with ‘Sweet Transvestite.’ The crowd was roaring. He’s sexy, playful and in complete command of a room that has plenty to say for itself. It’s the perfect role for him, and he looks like he’s having the time of his life.

Frank-N-Furter sets out to make himself a man, and frankly, he couldn’t have made a sexier one than Jimin Moon. The Heated Rivalry musical parody alum comes to life as Rocky and tears into ‘The Sword of Damocles’ with a killer belt. Ani Taj’s choreography is pure sex, and watching Moon dance, I felt like I’d stumbled into Broadway Bares. The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS red buckets happened to be out that night, and let me tell you, he had me donating.

Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus) Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus) The Rocky Horror Show (Image: Joan Marcus)

As much as I loved the party, I also loved watching these characters change. Kevin McHale, making his Broadway debut as Brad, is such an earnest foil for everyone around him that it’s a delight to watch his own inhibitions start to slip. Lorna Courtney is my perfect Janet. She finds the camp in how hard Janet tries to stay buttoned up, which makes it all the more satisfying when she gives in to her curiosity in ‘Touch-A-Touch-A-Touch Me.’ There’s a beautiful spin to Courtney’s head voice and real power in her belt, and she moves between them so easily that I left wanting to hear her sing both Glinda and Elphaba.

Sam Pinkleton’s direction is inspired, as always. In a room full of people who already know when to yell and how to do the ‘Time Warp,’ he still makes it fun to find out what Brad and Janet will do next. Watching those two discover their sexual sides was every bit as much fun as watching the Halloween crowd let loose.