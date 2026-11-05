Pattie Gonia keeps nude photo promise after Democrats win US midterms

Pattie Gonia has made good on a promise to post a nude photo if the Democrats won a majority in the 2026 US midterm elections.

The drag performer shared the image to Instagram after the Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s elections.

Before the vote, Pattie had told followers they would be “posting a n*de if Democrats/Democratic socialists win a majority of the midterms”.

“I’m a person of my word. Happy blue wave” – Pattie Gonia in an Instagram post

With the results confirming a Democratic victory in both chambers, the performer returned to Instagram with a Reel featuring a photo of them posing outdoors, with their bare backside facing the camera.

“I’m a person of my word. Happy blue wave. I’m so proud of all of us for making our voices heard,” they wrote alongside the post.

Pattie had initially appeared less certain about following through on the promise. In an earlier Reel, shared as the election results emerged, they appeared shirtless and pulled at their underwear while laughing and shaking their head.

“In a powerful way, YAY. But in another powerful way, oh no,” they captioned the video.

They also added a further reference to the photograph in the comments of their subsequent post, writing: “Blue moon btw.”

What is happening with Pattie Gonia’s Patagonia lawsuit?

The trademark dispute between Pattie and Patagonia remains unresolved, with the case still active in federal court. The company filed its lawsuit in January, seeking just $1 in damages alongside legal fees and an injunction over the alleged infringement of its trademarks.

Pattie previously rejected a proposed settlement, arguing that being prevented from selling merchandise under their stage name would undermine their activism.

The parties have been directed towards private mediation by 27 November, with a jury trial currently scheduled for 26 January 2027 if the dispute proceeds to court.