How Tip Toe earned its Television Award at the Attitude Awards 2026

When television gets it right, it does more than entertain us – it captures the temperature of the culture, reflects our deepest anxieties, and forces us to confront uncomfortable truths. In a landscape often dominated by easy escapism, Russell T Davies’ five-part Channel 4 psychological thriller Tip Toe arrived in 2026 not just as a piece of television, but as an urgent, vital siren song.

At its core, Tip Toe explores the terrifyingly fragile nature of modern tolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community through the prism of a suburban neighbourhood. Centred on the shifting relationship between Leo (Alan Cumming) – a gay bar owner on Manchester’s Canal Street – and Clive (David Morrissey), his long-standing electrician neighbour, the series maps how quickly radicalisation and weaponised online rhetoric can curdle decades of peaceful coexistence and turn into bitter, lethal hostility. Anchored by magnetic performances from Cumming and Morrissey, the show grounds high-concept social terror in the raw reality of mugs of tea, garden fences and living-room arguments.

“I wrote Tip Toe because I wanted to show how easily ordinary, decent people can be convinced to turn on the person next door” – Russell T Davies

Speaking in his Attitude Uncut cover interview this year, Cumming opened up about the personal weight of playing Leo. “You look at the headlines every day, and as a queer person, you feel this constant, creeping background radiation of hostility,” Cumming admitted. “Stepping onto that set didn’t feel like putting on a character – it felt like giving voice to the exact fear so many of us whisper about behind closed doors. What terrifies me about Leo’s story is that he didn’t do anything wrong; he just lived his life, and suddenly the ground beneath him was gone.”

Interviewed at the same time as Cumming, Davies was equally unvarnished about what drove him to write the series. “We spent decades thinking the march toward progress was an irreversible, straight line,” Davies stated. “But hate doesn’t always show up with a megaphone or in black boots – it creeps in through an algorithm on your neighbour’s phone while they’re sitting in their armchair. I wrote Tip Toe because I wanted to show how easily ordinary, decent people can be convinced to turn on the person next door. We are tiptoeing around a fire, pretending we don’t smell the smoke.”

Tip Toe earns The Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, because of its phenomenal success across every metric that matters. Ratings-wise, it was a juggernaut: the series pulled in 1.1 million viewers for its linear debut and achieved 2.2 million viewers across linear TV and streaming in its first seven days alone. Its critical footprint crossed the Atlantic, resulting in a high-profile pick-up by US and Canada subscription TV network Starz, proving that its terrifying examination of society is a global story.

Tip Toe represents British television at its absolute zenith

Beyond the figures and international sales, the true triumph of Tip Toe lies in its cultural and social impact. Launched at a time when hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community – particularly trans people and visible queer spaces – has reached alarming levels in public discourse, the series lived up to its title in refusing to “tiptoe” around the issue. It showed with brutal precision how words turn into weapons and how algorithms feed fear. Tip Toe sparked national debates, trended continuously across social platforms, and sparked essential conversations in households across the country about prejudice, radicalisation and community solidarity. It challenged the LGBTQ+ community to look at how rapidly hard-won rights can be eroded if we take safety for granted.

Uncompromising, fearlessly written and utterly unmissable, Tip Toe represents British television at its absolute zenith. It did what the very best queer-inclusive drama has always done: held up a mirror to society, demanded our attention and left a permanent mark on the cultural landscape.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available for pre-order here.