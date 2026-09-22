McFly strip, Sky Ferreira vents and The Saturdays get camp: revisiting Attitude August 2010

“His place is full of art,” said McFly’s Danny Jones of pop icon Elton John’s humble abode. “It’s like a museum. Vases! He collects vases and there’s not enough room on the table to put your drink down.”

In their Attitude cover interview, the boys – also including Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher, known for songs like ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’ and ‘All About You’ – recalled being invited to the Rocketman’s for dinner, and every revelation was the height of fabulousness.

McFly front the cover of Attitude magazine (Issue 195)

August 2010 issue of Attitude magazine (Issue 195) (Image: Attitude) McFly for the August 2010 issue of Attitude magazine (Issue 195) (Image: Attitude) McFly for the August 2010 issue of Attitude magazine (Issue 195) (Image: Attitude)

“He had a statue that was 200 BC or something,” added Dougie. “You know the really old Greek-style things? The people from The Lion King bought one to say thank you for all the songs. I could quite easily just have knocked it over.”

Celeb gossip aside, the cover chat was absolutely filthy. “I always knock one off on the bus,” revealed Danny, as a shocked Tom Fletcher replied: “Really? … I’ve never had sex on the tour bus!”

Sky Ferreira on comparison

Sky Ferreira for the August 2010 issue of Attitude magazine (Issue 195) (Image: Attitude)

Elsewhere in the issue, alternapop cult classic Sky Ferreira lampooned the fakery of the music industry. “It’s so weird that a competing record company will get a girl and make sure she looks and dresses like you and her record will be done in a week,” the ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ singer opined. “And you’ve been doing it for three years and are compared to her. No names, nothing personal, but it’s like ‘No, she’s like me!’ They’ll just make someone.” We’ll leave it up to you to guess who she’s talking about.

The Saturdays go gay

The Saturdays for the August 2010 issue of Attitude magazine (Issue 195) (Image: Attitude)

On the back page, British pop royalty The Saturdays (can we just take a moment to reflect on the fact they scored 13 top 10 hits?) braved our How Gay Are You? quiz, in which Mollie King declared herself the gayest member of the band. “On my birthday, I was at another club, but I brought all of my friends from my party to G-A-Y to watch Miley Cyrus.”

Can you imagine ‘Party in the USA’-era Miley at the biggest queer nightclub in the country? Take us back!

This is a feature appearing in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms and in print now.