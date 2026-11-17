Johnny Depp‘s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean allegedly left Disney executives questioning whether the actor was “just incredibly drunk” or “gay”.

According to a new biography, The Many Faces of Johnny Depp by Mark Seal, set for release on 24 November, producers recounted Depp’s take on the iconic role during filming in 2002.

The Hollywood star’s eccentric interpretation of the iconic pirate initially sparked panic among studio bosses, who feared he was ‘ruining’ the film.

“Is he gay?” – Disney execs ask if Johnny Depp is gay

One high-ranking person working on the film allegedly asked if Depp was “incredibly drunk? Or is he gay?” according to Page Six.

“I’m sorry, didn’t you know all of my characters are gay?” Depp responded, according to the biography.

Another aspect of Depp’s portrayal that didn’t go down well with Disney executives was his physical appearance.

Johnny Depp faced criticism over portrayal of Jack Sparrow

“It’s crazy. It’s too much,” one unnamed set worker said. Others reportedly asked: “Please – what is he?” and “What’s going on? Is he just mentally just… gone?”

Little did they know at the time that the character’s appearance would help establish Jack Sparrow as one of Disney’s most iconic characters – gold and diamond-encrusted teeth, bold black eyeliner and all.

Depp stood his ground and told the studio leadership they could fire him and replace him if they didn’t like it.

Depp says “all my characters are gay”

This is not the first time the Hollywood star has spoken about his portrayal of the character and the reception he received from his bosses.

“It trickled back to me somehow that, ‘Goddammit, Johnny Depp’s ruining the film! What is that thing? Is it drunk? Is it gay?’” Depp told the Guardian in 2015.

He ultimately had to meet with a top executive who asked him what was going on. Tongue-in-cheek, he explained: “When they asked if it was gay, I said: ‘Didn’t you know all my characters are gay?’”

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was released in cinemas on 9 July 2003.