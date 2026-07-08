Russell T Davies reveals plans for new show after Tip Toe’s success

Following the success of harrowing Channel 4 queer drama Tip Toe, screenwriter Russell T Davies has revealed he is already planning his next TV hit.

The dark new five-part thriller from Davies debuted on 31 May 2026, starring Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming as he navigates rising anti-LGBTQ+ hostility in Manchester’s Canal Street.

It earned global recognition after US broadcaster Starz picked up the US and Canadian rights in June, and it is set to be available to watch later in 2026.

Tip Toe depicts the real life barriers LGBTQ+ people face in the real world

Speaking at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, Davies stressed the importance of the themes outlined in his latest work.

“It’s just the way things are heading in gay rights and queer rights, and especially trans rights, but actually the violence and problems that arise in Tip Toe could apply to almost any group,” said Davies.

“If it was a Jewish drama you wouldn’t blink about the problems being expressed. Women would say ‘that’s our life’.”

Davies reveals upcoming screen-work following Tip Toe

He confirmed he is already writing another series, although it is still in development: “I think if I can write this stuff forever, then I will. I’m already planning a new one. I don’t know if it works yet, because I haven’t finished writing it.”

In light of the US picking up Tip Toe, Davies spoke exclusively with Attitude on the day of the 10th anniversary of the Attitude Pride Awards, where we honoured our 100th winner.

“It’s very good news that it’s been picked up in the US by Starz, because a lot of the arguments in Tip Toe address many of the problems that come when the President of the free world talks with hatred, bile and anger about minorities,” said Davies.

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“I think that has given permission – this is said on screen in Tip Toe – given permission to the whole world, or certainly the whole manifestation, to rise up in arms.”

Russell’s screen projects often depict the real-life queer experience, seen in his 2021 miniseries It’s a Sin, starring former Attitude cover star Olly Alexander.

The BAFTA-nominated series chronicled the lives of young gay men and their friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s. The production promises a “raw, euphoric and deeply moving” theatrical experience told through dance, music and visual storytelling.