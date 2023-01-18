Here’s how to get your hands on Madonna tickets

After announcing her 12th concert tour on Tuesday (17 January) Madonna is pretty much all we’ve thought about. Also, Madonna tickets.

Sharing a video paying tribute to her Truth or Dare film, Madonna announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour with the help of stars such as Jack Black, Amy Schumer, and Diplo.

The tour, which will touch on Madonna’s most legendary hits from the last 40 years – including ‘Holiday,’ ‘Hung Up,’ and ‘Like A Virgin’ – will hit 35 cities around the world.

Starting in Vancouver, Canada in July Madge will take the tour all around the United States before heading to London in October to open the European leg of the tour. This will all reach a triumphant and no doubt spectacular climax in Amsterdam in December.

Madonna (Image: Patrick Demarchelier)

For UK fans we are sad to report that, as it stands, Madonna will only be performing one stop here before heading off to Belgium. Madonna will be performing at the O2 in London on Saturday 14 October. Handily, we’ve listed all the tour dates below!

If, like us, you’re dying to get tickets here is the lowdown on all the tickets launches and bits you need to know.

How do I get Madonna tickets?

Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour will go on general sale on Friday 20 January at 10am (GMT) They will be available on madonna.com/tour as well as Ticketmaster.

Live Nation pre-sale members can join a queue earlier than this, however – from 9am GMT to 5pm GMT on Thursday 19 January – for Madonna’s UK and European shows.

Members of Madonna’s Official fan club, Lucky Legacy, can join a pre-sale opportunity now (!) on Ticketmaster which runs until 6pm on Wednesday 18 January.

Madonna (Image: Jean-Baptiste Mondino)

O2 Priority members can also join an exclusive pre-sale queue which is running now and will close at 6pm on Thursday 19 January.

Ticketmaster states that “A max of 4 per person and per card applies during the Legacy Members Presale. This will increase to a max of 6 per person and per card during general on sale. Tickets in excess of this will be cancelled.”

American Express Cardmembers can get access to tickets from 10am Friday 20 January. Those tickets can be accessed here. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit Madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information. Check out the full list of dates for Madonna: The Celebration Tour below.

Madonna (Image: Ricardo Gomes)

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome