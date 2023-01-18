Here’s how to get your hands on Madonna tickets
"Strike a pose, there's nothing to it!"
After announcing her 12th concert tour on Tuesday (17 January) Madonna is pretty much all we’ve thought about. Also, Madonna tickets.
Sharing a video paying tribute to her Truth or Dare film, Madonna announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour with the help of stars such as Jack Black, Amy Schumer, and Diplo.
The tour, which will touch on Madonna’s most legendary hits from the last 40 years – including ‘Holiday,’ ‘Hung Up,’ and ‘Like A Virgin’ – will hit 35 cities around the world.
Starting in Vancouver, Canada in July Madge will take the tour all around the United States before heading to London in October to open the European leg of the tour. This will all reach a triumphant and no doubt spectacular climax in Amsterdam in December.
For UK fans we are sad to report that, as it stands, Madonna will only be performing one stop here before heading off to Belgium. Madonna will be performing at the O2 in London on Saturday 14 October. Handily, we’ve listed all the tour dates below!
If, like us, you’re dying to get tickets here is the lowdown on all the tickets launches and bits you need to know.
How do I get Madonna tickets?
Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour will go on general sale on Friday 20 January at 10am (GMT) They will be available on madonna.com/tour as well as Ticketmaster.
Live Nation pre-sale members can join a queue earlier than this, however – from 9am GMT to 5pm GMT on Thursday 19 January – for Madonna’s UK and European shows.
Members of Madonna’s Official fan club, Lucky Legacy, can join a pre-sale opportunity now (!) on Ticketmaster which runs until 6pm on Wednesday 18 January.
O2 Priority members can also join an exclusive pre-sale queue which is running now and will close at 6pm on Thursday 19 January.
Ticketmaster states that “A max of 4 per person and per card applies during the Legacy Members Presale. This will increase to a max of 6 per person and per card during general on sale. Tickets in excess of this will be cancelled.”
American Express Cardmembers can get access to tickets from 10am Friday 20 January. Those tickets can be accessed here. Terms and conditions apply.
Visit Madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information. Check out the full list of dates for Madonna: The Celebration Tour below.
MADONNA: THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome